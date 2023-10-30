Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $17.03 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $17,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $104.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.18.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 115.50%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

