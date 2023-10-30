Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $18.90 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 221,494 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $18,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,111,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,819,710,000 after buying an additional 1,338,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,739,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,724,094,000 after acquiring an additional 195,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,723,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,841,000 after purchasing an additional 98,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG opened at $70.41 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.42.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,508 shares of company stock worth $325,737. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

