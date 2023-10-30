Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 298,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $14,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $33,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 3.0 %

DAL opened at $30.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,549 shares of company stock worth $2,104,753. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

