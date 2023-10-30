Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 378,463 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 33.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 766,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 378,463 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $92,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $123.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.24 and a 200 day moving average of $125.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $142.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.