Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 401,213 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 401,213 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $19,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $72.15 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

