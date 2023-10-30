Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 50,746 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,746 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $19,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,613,292 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $632,520,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $229,787,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $138,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $49.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average is $52.25. The stock has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,889,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $598,722.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,067.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,990 shares of company stock valued at $17,435,124. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

