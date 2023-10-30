Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 790 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $18,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,935,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,293,000 after buying an additional 7,066,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth approximately $448,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,307,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,846,000 after purchasing an additional 921,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.8 %

IR opened at $59.38 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $70.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

