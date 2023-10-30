Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,442 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $18,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in VICI Properties by 9.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 140,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 142,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $27.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

