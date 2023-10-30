MAI Capital Management Sells 6,937 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.31.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SYF opened at $28.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

