Natural Health Trends (NHTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter.

Natural Health Trends Price Performance

Shares of NHTC stock opened at $5.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. Natural Health Trends has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Natural Health Trends from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 17.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 13.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends in the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Health Trends

(Get Free Report)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

