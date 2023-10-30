Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ NWL opened at $6.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.90%.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

