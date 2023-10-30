Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.02 billion-$8.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.30 billion. Newell Brands also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.15-$0.20 EPS.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NWL opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.90%.

NWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Newell Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6,000.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 629.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

