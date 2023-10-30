NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.42-3.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58. NorthWestern Energy Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.00-3.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NWE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $46.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.75. NorthWestern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.35 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 6.65%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

