Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQX opened at $20.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $19.93 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

