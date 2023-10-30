Olin (NYSE:OLN) Issues Earnings Results

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS.

Olin Stock Performance

OLN stock opened at $42.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.47. Olin has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Olin’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $44,312.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,588.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $44,312.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,588.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,174 shares of company stock worth $1,414,639 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

