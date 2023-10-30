Olin (NYSE:OLN) Issues Earnings Results

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS.
Olin Stock Performance
OLN stock opened at $42.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.47. Olin has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.47.
Olin Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Olin’s payout ratio is 17.62%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Olin
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $44,312.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,588.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $44,312.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,588.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,174 shares of company stock worth $1,414,639 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.
Olin Company Profile
Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Olin
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Should you buy Mattel and sell Hasbro stock? Here’s why
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 2 fallen cybersecurity stocks for patient bargain hunters
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 2 Uranium Stocks to Make Your Portfolio Glow Green
Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.