Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,291 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. Raymond James raised Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Shares of TRMB opened at $46.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.93. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $62.40.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.08 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,040 shares of company stock worth $528,745 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

