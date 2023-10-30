Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,740,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 33,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PACB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

In related news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,106,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,193,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,101 shares of company stock worth $1,247,090. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 272.7% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth about $139,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PACB stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 218.43%. The company had revenue of $47.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Articles

