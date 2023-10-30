Palomar (PLMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. Palomar had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 17.12%. On average, analysts expect Palomar to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLMR opened at $49.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.09. Palomar has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $90.08.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $572,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,007,675.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Palomar by 6.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Palomar in the first quarter worth $266,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Palomar by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter worth $224,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

