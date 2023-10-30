Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Short Interest Down 14.8% in October

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 3,440,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 925,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In related news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $275,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 58,354 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 556.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28,784.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 99,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 99,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Patterson Companies stock opened at $30.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

