Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.0% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $135.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.42. The company has a market cap of $394.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.