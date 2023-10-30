PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $505.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.51 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. PNM Resources updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.80 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.75-2.80 EPS.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNM stock opened at $42.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $42.67 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.43.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.368 dividend. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 82.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.30 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Trading of PNM Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,387,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 114.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 127,483 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

