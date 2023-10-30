Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Short Interest Up 17.0% in October

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the September 30th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PINC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier
Premier Stock Performance
Shares of PINC opened at $19.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. Premier has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $35.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Premier Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.
About Premier
Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.
