Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $14.44 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,764,896,000 after acquiring an additional 878,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,135,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,635,031,000 after acquiring an additional 126,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,638,916,000 after purchasing an additional 925,962 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.07.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $276.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

