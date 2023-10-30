Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock opened at $97.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.19.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

