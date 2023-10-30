Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Prothena

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $234,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,912,190 in the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,755,000 after buying an additional 2,814,753 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,266,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,837,000 after buying an additional 501,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 363.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,358,000 after buying an additional 442,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after buying an additional 394,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,112,000 after buying an additional 350,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Trading Up 5.5 %

PRTA stock opened at $35.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.43. Prothena has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.21.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 244.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 206.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

