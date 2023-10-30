Ranpak (PACK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 31st. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. Ranpak’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Ranpak Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PACK opened at $3.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ranpak has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $8.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PACK shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ranpak from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ranpak from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ranpak

In other Ranpak news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 13,369 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $72,058.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 13,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $72,058.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alicia M. Tranen bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranpak

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 81.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 107.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 202.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ranpak in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ranpak in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

