Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Roper Technologies (ROP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP):

10/26/2023 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $555.00 to $560.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Roper Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $587.00 to $570.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $475.00 to $485.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – Roper Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $575.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Roper Technologies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/5/2023 – Roper Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $475.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $388.66 and a 1 year high of $508.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $492.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.82.

Get Roper Technologies Inc alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.