RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after buying an additional 7,471,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,700 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,662 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $66.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 257.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.51. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $236,381.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,255.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,868,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $236,381.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,255.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,397 shares of company stock valued at $27,833,759. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

