RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $519,380,000,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. First County Bank CT grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 36.6% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 6,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 173,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $87.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

