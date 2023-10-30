Rocky Brands (RCKY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Rocky Brands Trading Down 0.5 %
Rocky Brands stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25.
Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCKY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rocky Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Rocky Brands from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.
Get Our Latest Report on Rocky Brands
About Rocky Brands
Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rocky Brands
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Should you buy Mattel and sell Hasbro stock? Here’s why
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 2 fallen cybersecurity stocks for patient bargain hunters
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 2 Uranium Stocks to Make Your Portfolio Glow Green
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.