Rocky Brands (RCKY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 141.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 66.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 42.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCKY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rocky Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Rocky Brands from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

