Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 905.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,264 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $20,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $100,326,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $32,740,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after buying an additional 367,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,770.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 387,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 366,852 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.57.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $82.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 2.46. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $112.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,143.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,018,239.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,631.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,143.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,908 shares of company stock worth $3,992,740. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.