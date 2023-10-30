Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 16,588 Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $37,729,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,230 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 51.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,769,545 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 24.8% during the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 6,333,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,436,000 after buying an additional 1,258,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after buying an additional 1,001,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $12.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.29%.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $200,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,937.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $200,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,937.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,274.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AM

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.