Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 851 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $229.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.32 and a 12-month high of $250.06.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on V. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.57.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

