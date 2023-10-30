Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,099,342,000 after buying an additional 224,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Boeing by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,010,574,000 after acquiring an additional 206,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $179.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.48. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $139.52 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The company has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.94.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

