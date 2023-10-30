Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYT. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 128.6% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 53.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

