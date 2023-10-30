Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $173,000 Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 13.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $552,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,517,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,849,000 after purchasing an additional 758,533 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,157,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

NYSE DEA opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.17 million, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.70. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 378.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

