Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $233,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 35,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 96.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in American Tower by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 950,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,367,000 after buying an additional 134,606 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 41,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,551 shares of company stock worth $3,007,034 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.63.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $171.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 112.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.48. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

