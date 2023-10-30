Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $203,000 in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Agree Realty by 5.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth about $2,338,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Agree Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 428,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, insider Craig Erlich purchased 1,800 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,815. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Craig Erlich acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,815. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Coughenour acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.79 per share, for a total transaction of $30,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,543 shares in the company, valued at $404,291.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 119,551 shares of company stock worth $7,097,470 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADC

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ADC opened at $54.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.48. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $75.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.76%.

Agree Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.