Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $207,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in Netflix by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total value of $8,885,950.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,760 shares of company stock worth $48,046,739 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $397.87 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.09 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $400.07 and a 200 day moving average of $397.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

