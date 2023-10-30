Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,032 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NEP stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $81.32.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.64%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 257.14%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.