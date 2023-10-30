Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 14,423 Shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its stake in Orion Office REIT by 5,767.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 4,781,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,343,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,372,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,331,000 after purchasing an additional 824,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,655,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,178,000 after purchasing an additional 428,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orion Office REIT stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently -23.39%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

