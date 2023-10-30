Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 6,191 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,447 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,993,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 87.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,413 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 149,246,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,721,000 after buying an additional 4,146,463 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 37.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Banco Santander Stock Down 1.1 %

SAN opened at $3.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0852 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 13.64%.

Banco Santander Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.