Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 2,761 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $66.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

