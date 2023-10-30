Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 216,016.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,922,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,451,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $38.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.58.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

