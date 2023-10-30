Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,292 Shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.08% of Sachem Capital worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sachem Capital by 73.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after buying an additional 904,782 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 403.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 353,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 282,901 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 226,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 107,326 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 276.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 107,141 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

Sachem Capital stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $150.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.43. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sachem Capital Cuts Dividend

Sachem Capital ( NYSEAMERICAN:SACH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 million. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

