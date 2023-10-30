Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 4,863 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,438,000 after purchasing an additional 85,349 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,688,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,088,000 after buying an additional 227,513 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,746,000 after buying an additional 460,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,865,000 after buying an additional 121,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,693,000 after acquiring an additional 178,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE PMT opened at $12.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 145.46%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

