Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 8,229 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,229 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 625.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:REM opened at $19.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60. The company has a market cap of $537.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

