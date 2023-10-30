Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.41.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $13.41 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -222.22%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

