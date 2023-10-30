Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.63) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.62. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.99 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.22% and a negative net margin of 90.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $106.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.43.

SRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.70.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,479.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 34,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,701,132.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 213,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,645,085.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,161,000 after purchasing an additional 139,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,938,000 after purchasing an additional 43,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 40.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,171,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,461,000 after purchasing an additional 334,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,929,000 after purchasing an additional 324,418 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

