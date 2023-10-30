Savaria (SIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.
Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.04). Savaria had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of C$198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$208.44 million.
Savaria Price Performance
TSE:SIS opened at C$12.45 on Monday. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$12.32 and a 52 week high of C$17.70. The firm has a market cap of C$883.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.89.
Savaria Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIS. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Savaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Savaria
About Savaria
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Savaria
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Should you buy Mattel and sell Hasbro stock? Here’s why
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 2 fallen cybersecurity stocks for patient bargain hunters
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 2 Uranium Stocks to Make Your Portfolio Glow Green
Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.