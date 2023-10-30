Savaria (SIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.04). Savaria had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of C$198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$208.44 million.

Savaria Price Performance

TSE:SIS opened at C$12.45 on Monday. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$12.32 and a 52 week high of C$17.70. The firm has a market cap of C$883.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Savaria Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is 91.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIS. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Savaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

